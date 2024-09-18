Drivers Beware: Speed limit lowered in Downtown Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The speed limit on Washington Avenue in downtown Navasota has been reduced from 40 mph to 30 mph to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers.



The speed limit on Washington Avenue between Willie and Miller Streets has been lowered to 30 mph to address safety concerns.

Many locals support the change, noting the narrow streets and increased traffic.

The speed limit reduction follows a TxDOT study and is part of ongoing efforts, including a 2022 median crosswalk installation, to improve downtown safety.

Broadcast Script:

Downtown Navasota is a bustling area filled with traffic, pedestrians, shops, and a railroad crossing — over time, the town has only become busier.

“When I first moved here, they had a few major stores like Patu's, E.M. Perry, Neimeyer's, and I think even a J.C. Penney’s,” said Loretta Williams, co-owner of Klassy Korner Boutique and a Navasota resident for more than 50 years.

She has witnessed many changes on Washington Avenue, including the most recent one — lowering the speed limit.

“It’s a quiet town — we have a central area here where people walk across the street, and I think 40 mph is kind of excessive,” said Grimes County resident, Faber McMullen.

Starting this week, the speed limit on Washington Avenue, between Willie Street and Miller Street, has been reduced from 40 mph to 30 mph — many residents are in favor of the change.

"People are really pretty much driving at 30 anyway,” Williams said.

"The street is so narrow, and you certainly don’t want to hit anyone.”

A spokesperson for the City of Navasota released a statement saying:

“In an effort to enhance road safety and as a result of Navasota’s continued growth, the speed limit on Washington Avenue has been reduced to 30 mph. This decision follows a recent study conducted by TxDOT to ensure the safest travel conditions for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.”

This reduction in speed is part of ongoing efforts to make the downtown area safer, following the addition of a median crosswalk in 2022.

The speed limit change has already taken effect, but Navasota police say they are giving residents a grace period and will be issuing warnings until October 1.