Calvert residents share expectations for new Chief of Police, Cedric Watson

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Cedric Watson has been appointed the new police chief for Calvert — he shared with 15ABC what he hopes to accomplish during his time in this position.



Cedric Watson has been police chief since October

Watson is the first African American police chief in the history of Calvert

Neighbors in Calvert would like to see community involvement and more police patrol in the city

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Calvert has a new police chief.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings to the table," said Calvert resident, James Psakley.

— which has neighbors voicing their wants.

"That would be a good thing to have, more community involvement, more presence of police around helping out the community, looking out for each other," said Calvert resident, Shandell Ross.

— and their needs.

"We would like to have a chief stay here a while get to know the people and get to know everybody," Psakley said.

15ABC sat down with Cedric Watson and spoke with him about the expectations of local neighbors.

"I'm happy to be here — I'm here to give you support where it's needed," said Calvert Chief of Police, Cedric Watson.

"I'm not here to take sides, but I'm here to bring about equality."

He assured 15ABC that during his time as police chief, he hopes to bring...

"A positive outlook upon the city, upon the administration of the city of Calvert," he said.

He tells 15ABC he wants to listen to our neighbors concerns about what they feel needs to be done with the city.

"They can come in and voice their concerns, and I'm here to make sure that whatever it is that they feel that needs to be done to the best of my ability, if I can do it, I will take care of it," Watson said.

He wants neighbors to know that despite past experiences, he's not going anywhere any time soon.

"They look at me as, okay, you're going to be here and then you're going to be gone, no, I'm here — I'm here for as long as the city will have me," he said.