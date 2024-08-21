Bremond ISD set to adopt 'Yondr' cell phone program

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Bremond ISD is in the development stage of adopting the cell phone program, "Yondr".



'Yondr' is a pouch that students put their phones in and is sealed with a magnet that prevents them from using their devices during class time.

Bremond ISD is hoping to enforce this program by next semester.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When I started in this business, there weren't cell phones," said Bremond ISD High School Principal, Kenneth Groholski.

"I mean, there might have been like two people in town who had a bag phone in their car at that time, so you didn't really have those issues like you have now."

Bremond ISD is getting ready to introduce a cell phone program called "Yondr".

"When the kids come in in the mornings, they're going to put their phones inside the pouch and it's going to be closed with a magnet that they cannot open," Agriculture Science Teacher, Kimberly Olson said.

This system is used to alleviate the intrusion of personal technology.

"It has been statistically proven that the cell phones can be a little bit of a hindrance in terms of paying attention to instruction and whatnot," Groholski said.

15ABC spoke to multiple teachers in the school district over their thoughts on this upcoming change.

They hope "Yondr" will help hold the students attention —

"It's very difficult to just get their attention and hold their attention when everything is right there," Olson said.

Limit online drama and harassment —

"My main thing that i think I have seen that I think is an issue is the drama that, you know, will start a fight and or say mean things about somebody and just a bullying aspect that I really just don't like," Dual Credit Teacher, Kimberly Pruitt said.

— and prioritize learning in school.

"My hope is that these pouches will aid in increasing the learning and engagement while they're at school, and making school about learning and not about cell phones," Career and Technology Teacher, Charlotte Rebill said.

The high school principal told 15ABC the school district is still in the development stage, but is excited to get started.

"I really don't know what it's going to look like for us yet, but, you know, definitely looking forward to learning more," Groholski said.

"We're just looking forward to getting something that's workable for Bremond," he said.