Brazos Valley salutes veterans with annual ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board had their annual Veterans Day Celebration to honor those who have served in the past.



The event was held at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex under the American Pavilion.

The event included the traditional "honor wall roll call", a presentation of the national anthem, special recognition of Brazos Valley heroes, a rifle salute, and much more.

To learn how to add a veteran name to the Wall of Honor, click here

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I know that there is a big veterans community in this town, approximately 10,000 veterans from what I've heard," U.S. Army Veteran, Scott Allen, Kronstedt said.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board held their annual Veterans Day ceremony honoring neighbors who have served in the past.

"I think tonight it more about, you know remembering, you know, all who have served," Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board of Directors President, Michael Bottiglieri said.

This event is not only a time to remember veterans who served, but also an opportunity for neighbors to say thank you.

"They put their lives on the line, and they did it because they love this country, so I hope that same sense of love of country will pass from them to anybody who has a chance to say thank you to them," Texas A&M Professor, James Olson said.

Scott Allen Kronstedt is a U.S. Army Veteran that served more than 20 years.

"I did a lot of time in Germany, I've been to Bosnia, of course I've been to Iraq, and Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Austria. I've been a lot of places in the army, I enjoyed my service," he said.

He tells 15ABC he appreciates the city for holding an event like this, because by having the opportunity to meet and speak with other to veterans, it makes him feel more a part of a community.

"it's just nice to know that the city has got enough of a thought about it to actually put the ceremony on."

"I didn't feel this included in other places I've been to, but here it was, you feel like you're part of the community here, you're part of something," he said.

The board of directors tells 15ABC this event has been held for more than two decades, and they're not stopping any time soon.

"It's nice to see a bunch of vets get together and have some recognition given to them," Kronstedt said.