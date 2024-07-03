A new community wellness hub is coming to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KXXV) — The East District will be a women-owned wellness community, thanks to a grant from the City of Bryan.



The City of Bryan is offering to match up to $100,000 for façade and corridor beautification improvements.

The city offered the grant for the building at 3900 E 29th St. in Bryan.

Piranha Fitness Studio, SoCo Head Spa & Blow Dry Bar, Dose Injection Lounge by Luna Skin are three of the businesses that will open in this new center by the end of the year.

Broadcast Script:

This old flower shop at 3900 East 29th Street that’s been abandoned for years is getting a makeover.

“The grant was for the location itself, not the businesses,” says Mariah Casales.

The City of Bryan's Chapter 380 agreements offer businesses grants to revitalize buildings that need improvements.

“The look will be more modern, more curb appeal to hopefully bring in more clientele for not just us, but everyone else in this surrounding area,” says Casales.

In just a few months, this will be the hub of a women-owned wellness community.

“Piranha Fitness will be here where we're standing, then next door to us, or this right here will be us — and then Robin will be down there as well,” says Casales.

Mariah Casales and Hannah Garcia work with SoCo Blowdry Bar, one of three businesses set to open along with Piranha Fitness and Dose Injection Lounge by Luna Skin.

“It's bringing new opportunities to everyone, giving everyone a chance and a place, a safe place really to feel comfortable — comfortable to be themselves and to connect with other people in the community,” says Garcia.

The City of Bryan’s grant will match up to $100,000 for façade and corridor beautification improvements.

Other local businesses that have benefited from this grant are the Fujifilm Biotechnologies, Rellis Data and Research Center, and others. But this community is one of its kind.

“We're hoping that it's kind of all catered towards making people feel good, look good, a place that they can kind of come be themselves and unwind from the day,” says Casales.