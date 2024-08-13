2-month local baby needs heart transplant, family asking for support

BRYAN, Texas — Baby Harper Aguilar is in critical condition at Texas Children’s Hospital, where she has been for the last month. Now, she's waiting for a heart transplant.



At two months old, Harper was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition where the left side of the heart is severely enlarged, leaving the heart unable to pump enough blood to the rest of the body.

She underwent open-heart surgery and is now on the list for a heart transplant due to the severely enlarged left side of her heart.

Her family is sharing their story to raise awareness and encourage potential donors to come forward, as the transplant waiting time can take up to six months.

You can also donate here to help with the family's expenses.

Broadcast script:

“She's kind of in and out of it at the moment. She's awake right now.”

Baby Harper Aguilar has been in hospitals fighting for her life for one out of the two months she’s been alive.

“It sucks, to be honest. It sucks. She's just so small and not anything like anybody should be going through.”

After her two-month check-in, her mother, Vanesa Aguilar, says she started turning pale, not eating, and sleeping a lot more.

“They wanted to rule out, like, any infections, dehydration, things like that — and then from the ER, they're doing all the tests, running her blood work, doing a spinal tap on her.”

After days of testing, they had a diagnosis — dilated cardiomyopathy.

“Basically at that point, she was just on, I guess you could say like life support until we finally figured out what was going on."

"Then, what they told us was like her left side of her heart was so enlarged that it wasn't letting the right side of it do what it was supposed to be doing.”

Baby Harper is at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where she underwent open heart surgery and is now awaiting a heart transplant.

“They said that it could take, like, up to six months, but it always just depends. Like it can be less, can be more.”

That’s why they’re sharing their story.

“We just really want the whole story to be shared. So then hopefully it gets out to the right person and they'll want to donate if they're wanting to.”