You can save $130 on a KitchenAid stand mixer at Kohl’s early Black Friday sale

Kohl’s is joining the list of stores that have decided Nov. 26 is just too long to wait for Black Friday.

The retailer is kicking off its holiday deals early this year with a Black Friday preview event that covers everything from clothing to toys. More than 200 products are covered by the sale, both in-store and online.

Extra chances to save on top include 15% off online and in-store purchases through Nov. 10 and $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent from Nov. 6-10.

We looked through the early Black Friday deals at Kohl’s and listed some of the ones that really impressed us below.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Fresh Prep Bundle -$349.99

Regularly $479.99, you’ll save $130 on this KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Fresh Prep Bundle now through Nov. 7. It’s pretty much a home baker’s dream and includes a 5-quart bowl that allows you to mix up to nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch. It also has 10 speeds, more than 10 attachments and comes in red, silver and teal.

60% Off Electric Heated Blankets, Throws and Mattress Pads, Plus an Extra 15% Off With Coupon

Now through Nov. 7, you can save 60% on electric heated blankets, throws and mattress pads, plus an additional 15% off with the promo code GET15. Just one example is The Big One Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw. Regularly $26.99, it’s on sale for $9.99, but you can get it for $8.95 with the coupon for a total savings of 66%.

50% Off Matching Family Pajamas, Plus an Extra 15% Off With Coupon

Now through Nov. 7, you can save 50% on matching family pajama sets, plus take an extra 15% off with promo code GET15. One example is these “Santa Coming Soon” pajamas, regularly priced from $8-$54. With the sale and promo code, you can get them for $3.40-$22.95. Choose from women’s, men’s, kids and even a pet bandana and start a fun new Christmas tradition.

Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB Tablet – $44.99

Regularly $89.99, you’ll be able to get the Amazon Fire HD 8 32GB tablet for half that from Nov. 21-26. Available in four colors, the tablet has an 8-inch HD display, 2 GB of RAM and all-day battery life. It’s compatible with all the apps you could want to use on a handheld device, including streaming video services, e-book readers, games and social media platforms.

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer – $169.99 With Coupon

You’ll save $130, plus an extra $30 with a coupon, on this Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer from Nov. 21-26. You can grill up to six steaks or 24 hotdogs at once and it claims to take food from frozen to char-grilled in 25 minutes. The six-in-one unit can grill, bake, roast, dehydrate, broil and air fry. Regularly priced at $329.99, you can get it for $169 with the sale and promo code GET15 combined.

Extra Deals and Kohl’s Cash

After the really early deals are over, you’ll find even more deals during the actual week of Black Friday (Sunday, Nov. 21 to Wednesday, Nov. 24) and some Black Friday Super Deals on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Shoppers will also get 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent during that entire period from Nov. 21-26.

Just know that Kohl’s stores will be closed on Turkey Day so the deals on that day will be found online only.

Just a few of the Black Friday Super Deals you’ll find on Thanksgiving and Black Friday include a fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for $29.99 (regularly $49.99) and So Paulina and Coatimundi cozy boots for women for $14.99, plus an extra 15% off with coupon (regularly $49.99 each).

Are you heading back out for Black Friday this year or staying on your couch again to find the best deals? Either way, you’ll find plenty.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.