Killeen Ice Cream Parlor sees boost in business due to heat wave

Small businesses are the heart of any community and high temperatures across the area are a blessing for some.

”It has increased our traffic immensely because, you know, in this heat everyone wants to get something cold and refreshing,” said Avon Watson, Co-Owner of Rock N’ Roll Ice Cream in Killeen.

Corie Lowe is the manager of Rock N’ Roll Ice Cream in Killeen and he has been working non-stop to cool down the Central Texas community and its visitors.

”The heat, it helps us a lot because most people don’t normally come during the winter months,” said Lowe. “Yes we have a lot of business but it does bring in more people from the smaller communities. So, we have people from Temple, Cove, and Austin that normally come down here to get ice cream.”

The heat is even getting some Killeen residents to walk through the door for the first time ... and one first-timer was happy they did.

"I was craving for ice cream so, I just wanted something refreshing and kind of on the go but somewhere I could sit. I've been wanting to come here for a while,” said first-time customer, Jennifer Johnson. “So yeah, I took the time to come in finally.”

Ice cream aside, it’s the customer service that Johnson says will bring her back. Something management wasn’t surprised to hear.

”They say they love it here and they always come back in,” said Lowe. “There are a lot of original people. We have people that have been coming here for 5 to 6 years and this is the only place they go.”