How one Waco pastor is impacting national and international politics

WACO, Texas — You wouldn’t think that a Waco pastor could be influencing domestic and international leaders, but one is.

25 News’ Lauren Adams sat down with Pastor Ramiro Peña who talks about praying with former President Donald Trump.

When you sit and talk with Pastor Peña from Christ the King Church in Waco, it’s hard to believe his stories.

Then you see the pictures.

He has a picture with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and one with Donald Trump in 2016 and again at Trump's residence at the White House.

Pastor Peña is often called to pray with world leaders including Trump.

“Trump always wanted to be prayed for, but in-between we spoke on what he wanted feedback on—whether religious liberty or Israel or pro-life conversations or any issue related to economy," Pastor Peña said.

He first met the former president on the border in McAllen, advising him on border issues.

“He’s a gentleman. He asks good questions. He’s not what you see in the public eye. He’s not bombastic and hard charging. One-on-one he is a delight to be around," Pastor Peña said.

When you think of Trump, you may not think of a spiritual person, but Pastor Peña said that’s far from the truth.

“It’s very clear he’s a different man spiritually from when he first ran for office,” he said.

I asked him about the memes depicting Donald Trump as the devil.

“Everyone in leadership is going to be alienated sometimes because you’re leading. Not everyone will follow and mean memes are par for course," he said.

Pastor Peña said he is open to an invitation to join Trump again if he becomes president again.