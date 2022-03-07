Texas family of imprisoned former Marine to protest during Biden visit

During President Biden's visit to Fort Worth on Tuesday, one family is planning a protest in support of Texas Marine Trevor Reed who's been imprisoned in Russia since 2019.

Biden's visit will “discuss supporting veterans as part of his Unity Agenda for the Nation," according to the White House. The Reed family tells 25 News the White House refused to let them meet with the Biden during his visit.

"We know he's a caring and compassionate man. If he saw us standing in the cold with signs of Trevor, and he knows who Trevor is, he might tell them to stop and talk with us," said Joey Reed, Trevor's dad.

Reed was arrested in Moscow in 2019, while visiting his girlfriend at the time, after police insisted he was drunk and aggressive following a house party.

The Reed's said once Russian authorities realized Trevor was a former standout marine, who’d even been posted to Camp David, they threw the book at him by inflating a host of “assault” charges.

After months behind bars awaiting a trial, Reed was found guilty of trumped-up charges and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison camp. Some outside observers called the entire trial a "sham."

His family believes the entire case only went to trial once Russian authorities realized they had a former serviceman in custody.

Over the weekend, Paula and Joey Reed finally got a phone call from their son. It was the first direct contact they've had in months.

Trevor told his parents he is coughing up blood, may have tuberculosis, and feels weak.

"He had asked to be tested, to get medication that was given to some other prisoners there, but they refused him," says Paula, Trevor's mom.

The U.S. Ambassador to Russia has been working tirelessly for the former marine's release. President Biden broached the issue with Russian President Putin during their summit in June, but there has been no movement since that discussion.

"He didn’t do anything. He’s innocent. He wants us to always state that,” said Reed's father, Joey, during a 2021 interview with 25 News.

For more: 'He's innocent': Texas family of imprisoned former US Marine demands his release.