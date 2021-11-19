'He's innocent': Texas family of imprisoned former US Marine demands his release

HOOD COUNTY, Texas — Some 85 miles slightly northwest of Waco, one Texas family has spent a difficult week trying to once again understand their reality.

For the first time in months, the family of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed recently heard from the imprisoned Texan, if only by letter.

“I was relieved he was done with his hunger strike. I was worried about his health," says Paula Reed, his mother.

Speaking from their home near Granbury, Paula and Joey Reed tell 25 News a letter from Trevor that his attorneys passed along last weekend was the first direct communication they've had in months.

“In the last three or four months, he’s seen daylight ten times,” says Joey, his father.

More than two years ago, Reed was arrested in Moscow after police insisted he was drunk and aggressive following a house party.

The Eagle Scout and one-time Marine who guarded Camp David during his service was visiting his girlfriend at the time.

After months behind bars awaiting a trial, which his family says only came after the Russians realized who they had in custody, Trevor was found guilty of trumped-up charges and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison camp. Some outside observers called the entire trial a "sham."

"He didn’t do anything. He’s innocent. He wants us to always state that,” says Joey.

The US Ambassador to Russia has been working tirelessly for the former Marine's release and even President Biden broached the issue with Russian President Putin during their summit in June.

It’s November, though, and with winter fast approaching his family is especially concerned after reading the letter.

“For him to say I’m really sick, and very sick, that’s very concerning to us,” says Joey.

Paula thinks he may have COVID-19, something he contracted earlier in his detainment.

Toward the beginning of the month, word emerged from Trevor's remote prison facility that he was on a hunger strike to protest his case. He hasn't been allowed to call his parents and his attorneys say he spends days on end in solitary confinement.

“His trial would’ve never even gone to trial in the U.S., or many European countries because of the evidence that was known and refused to the defense,” says Joey.

