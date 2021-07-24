Former U.S. marine & Texan sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison

A former U.S. Marine with deep ties to Texas will spend the next nine years behind Russian prison bars.

Last week, 29-year-old Trevor Reed learned his fate in a Moscow courtroom. His parents watched the decision come down from their home near Central Texas.

“At this trial, they broke every rule, every Russian law, to keep him and convict him. In any reasonable court in the world, the case would’ve never gone to trial,” Joey Reed, Trevor’s father, tells 25 News.

In the summer of 2019, Trevor was visiting Moscow to study and be closer to his girlfriend.

Following a celebratory party one August night, Joey says his son had too much to drink, which prompted a run-in with Russian police.

The Reed's say once Russian authorities realized Trevor was a former, standout Marine, one who’d even been posted to Camp David, they threw the book at him by inflating a host of “assault” charges.

“For the past two years, he’s been in a room with five other people. Our concepts in America are different. There’s no time in the yard, no time lifting weights,” says Joey.

Trevor grew up in California and Texas, earning an Eagle Scout rank before enlisting in the Marines.

For a family that enjoys going to Texas Rangers baseball games, his mother Paula says the past two years have been nothing short of a nightmare.

“I have my moments where I can function for a little while, then others when I can’t. The last week has been pretty rough,” said Paula. “I really miss his personality. He’s kind of a prankster."

He's also a history buff, something his father instilled early on.

“Our ancestors settled in the Temple area back in 1832, so we make trips there all the time,” said Joey.

Since his initial arrest, the U.S. State Department has quietly been working for Trevor’s release. The U.S. Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, personally attended most of his court hearings. President Biden has even taken up the cause.

“President Biden brought it up with President Putin at the summit. For us, obviously, it can’t happen soon enough,” said Paula.

The pandemic only made his imprisonment worse. Trevor contracted COVID-19 and his parents say he’s still struggling to recover after getting no treatment.

“There were people dying in the other cells around him,” said Joey.

The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed a resolution last month calling for Reed's release. More than 20 Texas members from both parties signed on.

Republican Senator John Cornyn has also pushed for Trevor to be freed.

