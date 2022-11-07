Ted Cruz booed at Houston Astros victory parade, hit with beer can: Video

HOUSTON — A new video appears to show thousands of people booing at Sen. Ted Cruz during today's celebrations in downtown Houston.

In the video, people in attendance can be heard booing at the Texas senator as he passed by via parade float.

The city-wide celebrations came after the Astros scored their 2nd World Series title in 6 years.

Additional videos circulating online also appear to show Cruz getting hit by a beer can tossed from the audience.

While not facing re-election until 2024, the conservative leader has made national headlines in recent years.

This controversy includes a spontaneous trip to Mexico amid state-wide power outages and freezing weather in February of 2021 - it's reported that at least 246 people died.

Cruz was later recorded making light of the controversy at a conference this February in Orlando.

More recently, this August Cruz faced controversy after delaying federal legislation to expand healthcare protections for certain military Veterans.

As of October, the state senator holds a 43-percent approval rating, according to the Texas Political Project's most recent poll.