Saturday fire burns nearly a dozen acres

TEAGUE, Texas — Teague Volunteer Fire Department report a brush fire occurred locally on Saturday.

Around 1:10 p.m., 10 acres of land burned in a brush fire. Units B97 and B98 responded to the scene with mutual aid to Streetman FD.

Authorities say in addition to Streeman FD, Southern Oaks FD, Wortham FD, and the Texas Forest Service also assisted in halting the fire's progression.

This fire comes after the large brush fire in Waco burning 51 acres and prompting evacuations and an indoor fire in a Temple penthouse.

Teague Volunteer FD reminds the public there is a current burn ban in place due to weather conditions.