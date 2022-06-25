Temple Fire and Rescue respond to penthouse fire that displaces individual

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a penthouse apartment that displaced one occupant and left them in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded around 3:13 p.m. to 111 North Main Street following an alarm panel activation. Fire crews located smoke in the stairwell and upper penthouse, a full alarm response was dispatched at 3:23 p.m.

"In one of the penthouse apartments of The Kyle Building, a small fire was located in the area of the stovetop," said Temple Fire and Rescue. "The fire was put out by a sprinkler and a portable extinguisher."

An occupant will be displaced from the unit and they were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"There were no other persons affected by this incident," said the fire department.