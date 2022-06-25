Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Temple Fire and Rescue respond to penthouse fire that displaces individual

Posted at 7:19 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 20:19:54-04

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a penthouse apartment that displaced one occupant and left them in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded around 3:13 p.m. to 111 North Main Street following an alarm panel activation. Fire crews located smoke in the stairwell and upper penthouse, a full alarm response was dispatched at 3:23 p.m.

"In one of the penthouse apartments of The Kyle Building, a small fire was located in the area of the stovetop," said Temple Fire and Rescue. "The fire was put out by a sprinkler and a portable extinguisher."

An occupant will be displaced from the unit and they were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"There were no other persons affected by this incident," said the fire department.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019