Evacuations underway as Waco fire, multiple agencies respond to large brush fire

Multiple agencies are responding to a large brush fire in the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane.

The Waco Fire Department said around 1:52 p.m. it responded to the fire between Kendall and Orchard Lane. Currently, three aircraft are en route to assist with the fire that has involved some vehicles and structures, according to Public Information Officer Keith Guillory.

Homes in the 3700 block of Orchard Lane have also been evacuated, said Guillory.

The fire is moving quickly, is zero percent contained, and involves an estimated 50 acres, according to Guillory and the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System.

Multiple agencies within the surrounding cities, including the Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, and the Texas Forest Service are assisting with the large brush fire.

INCIDENT UPDATE- 3700 Block of Kendall Ln. Brush Fire now 3+ Alarms. Multiple agencies and Texas Forest Service assisting. Evacuations occurring. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) June 24, 2022

This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.