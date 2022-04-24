Watch
College Station, Waco named top-tier university towns in Texas: Report

(Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
When it comes to tailgating, sometimes the only thing you need to pack is your best 'Gig' em!' attitude.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An online publication is listing College Station and Waco as top-tier university towns in Texas.

The list was reportedly based on the cost of living, nightlife, the ratio of the undergrad population, and safety.

At number one was College Station, home of the Aggies and the flagship A&M campus.

Respectfully at number seven was Waco, home of the Baylor Bears and located in Central Texas.

Meanwhile, neighboring towns in said areas have seen housing prices go up, alongside new development.

