GALLERY: Aggies tailgating ahead of matchup against Mississippi State

Deep in the heart of Texas, you'll find good times, good BBQ, and the state's true love... some good ol' fashioned football!

When it comes to tailgating sometimes the only thing you need to pack is your best gig em attitude.PNG
When it comes to tailgating, sometimes the only thing you need to pack is your best 'Gig' em!' attitude.Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
Sometimes its less about the game and more about the friends you made along the way.PNG
... and sometimes it's less about the game and more about the friends you made along the way.Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
and in Aggieland friendship is everything.PNG
...and in Aggieland, friendship is everything.Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
In Texas the only AC you need sometimes is some good company.PNG
In Texas, the only good AC you need sometimes is some good company!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
Even as the stakes build as the season continues nothing is stopping the Aggies from wanting that national title.PNG
Even as the stakes build this season, nothing is stopping the Aggies from wanting that national title!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
Did we mention the BBQ.PNG
...did we mention the BBQ?Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
Local cheerleaders also joined in on the festitivies outside of Kyle Field.PNG
Local cheerleaders also joined in on the festivities outside of Kyle Field today!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
To understand this energy sometimes you just gotta be there.PNG
To understand the Aggieland energy, sometimes, you just gotta be there!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
Aggies can barely hold back their excitment for todays game as one photobombs a gig pose but all in good spirit of course.PNG
Aggies can barely hold back their excitement for today's game, as one photobombs another... but all in good fun of course!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
Indeed for some the true drink of choice at tailgating is water.PNG
Indeed, for some, the true drink of choice at tailgating... is some refreshing water!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
True Texas heat calls for some true Texan creativity as fans create their own fans.PNG
True Texas heat calls for some true Texan creativity, as fans... create their own fans!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
Aggies are like family and Kyle Field is nothing short of home.PNG
Aggies are like family to each other and Kyle Field is nothing short of home.Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
It appears there truly is no place like home when you are an Aggie.PNG
It appears there truly is no place like home when you're an Aggie!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
A timeless tradition tailgating connects all generations of Aggies back to Kyle Field.PNG
A timeless tradition, tailgating connects all generations of Aggies back to Kyle Field.Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)
As enthusiastic as the Aggies truely are Missippi State was also front and center to cheer on their team.PNG
As enthusiastic as the Aggies are, the Mississippi State fans were also front and center to cheer on their team!Photo by: (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

