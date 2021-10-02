GALLERY: Aggies tailgating ahead of matchup against Mississippi State

Share Facebook

When it comes to tailgating, sometimes the only thing you need to pack is your best 'Gig' em!' attitude. (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

... and sometimes it's less about the game and more about the friends you made along the way. (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

...and in Aggieland, friendship is everything. (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

In Texas, the only good AC you need sometimes is some good company! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

Even as the stakes build this season, nothing is stopping the Aggies from wanting that national title! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

...did we mention the BBQ? (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

Local cheerleaders also joined in on the festivities outside of Kyle Field today! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

To understand the Aggieland energy, sometimes, you just gotta be there! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

Aggies can barely hold back their excitement for today's game, as one photobombs another... but all in good fun of course! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

Indeed, for some, the true drink of choice at tailgating... is some refreshing water! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

True Texas heat calls for some true Texan creativity, as fans... create their own fans! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

Aggies are like family to each other and Kyle Field is nothing short of home. (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

It appears there truly is no place like home when you're an Aggie! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

A timeless tradition, tailgating connects all generations of Aggies back to Kyle Field. (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

As enthusiastic as the Aggies are, the Mississippi State fans were also front and center to cheer on their team! (Joel Leal KRHD 25 News)

