Dollar General in Waco updated to DG Market

WACO, Texas — A Dollar General in Waco has been updated to a DG Market format.

Located on the 10208 Block of China Springs Road, the new store format provides an updated layout and an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well brand names.

"We are excited to provide Waco residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our recently-remodeled location," said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development.

"Everyday low prices" are still set to continue, Simonsen said.

Job applications are being accepted online.

The updated Waco storefront will also be a beneficiary of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

Normal hours of operation can be found using the Dollar General app.