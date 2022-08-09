Waco woman donates kidney, still looks to give back more

WACO, Texas — The National Kidney Foundation found there are currently 121,678 people waiting for organ transplants in the United States. Of that statistic, more than 100,000 people alone wait for kidney transplants.

Waco woman Vene Baggett donated her kidney to one needing a kidney implant. The recipient was her husband, Brandon Baggett, who is also a former National Guard.

Baggett understandably is a selfless woman who has a love for giving back and her career doesn't stray too far away from who she is at the core.

She has a passion for social work and has earned her degrees and experience over the course of 10 years working with at-risk kids at a school in Bellmead.

Her love for social work was put on hold when she sacrificed her health for her husband's own.

"When I was a student, the faculty in social work saw something valuable in me, and their faith in me propelled me to graduate and embrace my career in social work with confidence," said Baggett.

Now she's pressing "resume" on her career and heading to Texas A&M University- Central Texas to give back to students as a social work professor.