Waco Police searching for suspects involved in 17-year-olds death

WACO, TX — Waco Police received a shots fired call on Friday at approximately 8:50 pm at the Trendwood Apartments.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Tydreun Felder with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Ty was then transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where he later passed from his injuries. He was 17-years-old.

Ty was known for his athletic skills in both basketball and football at University High School. He loved football the most but basketball was still a passion. His basketball coach Ricardo Felix watched him grow up over the years as he was friends with his dad in high school.

"Everyone knew that he had a bright future, especially in football, that was his main sport that's the sport he wanted to play. He loved basketball but I think he knew football was his ticket out," Coach Felix said.

The entire Waco ISD community is mourning the loss of one of their own, although he loved playing on the field and court, Ty loved his fellow classmates.

"Not just football but he impacted basketball, he impacted the hallways, he had an impact on a lot of kids. It's just tough to lose a kid like that," Coach Felix said.

Waco ISD is offering counseling services for the students and faculty. Coach Felix says his door is always open to talk about Ty.

"It's tough especially as a kid to grieve something like that so just kind of give them their space but let them know I'm there if they need to talk," Felix said.

Waco Police Special Crimes Unit is investigating this incident as a murder but no suspects have been found at this time.