Waco police searching for suspect after Saturday afternoon shooting

WACO, Texas — A person is dead after a fatal shooting in Waco, said police.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 Block of North 11th Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Waco Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Officers believe this to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation into this incident is currently active and ongoing.