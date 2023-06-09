Waco police release body cam footage of dog shooting

WACO, Texas — Police released graphic body camera footage on Friday showing the shooting death of a family dog.

Earlier in the week, 25 News reported that police were dispatched to the wrong address to investigate a burglary on June 3.

The body camera footage shows two officers approach a residence from the rear that has a back door ajar.

When the officers get near the entrance, five dogs suddenly run out of the house and toward the two men.

One of the dogs, named Finn, appears to aggressively lunge toward an officer, who then opens fire on the animal.

The second officer’s body camera footage shows him backing up, and trying to use a taser to slow down the remaining dogs.

The dog’s owner, who talked to 25 News earlier this week in an emotional interview, suddenly appears in frame and starts to question what’s happening.

The officer apologizes, admitting he shot the dog. A supervisor arrives on scene shortly thereafter, and the injured dog is loaded into a car to be taken to the vet.

Finn didn’t make it.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, owner Cassandra Page said, "We are devastated by the footage. Finn was protecting his home from an intruder."

The family is now being represented by attorney Bradrick J. Collins.

Police say there was an address mix up during the dispatch process, where the system “autocorrected” to a different location than where the actual burglary call occurred.

Police have apologized.

KXXV is not showing the raw footage of the incident, but you can find a YouTube link & explanation posted by Waco PD here. Some may consider the footage graphic.