Couple mourns dog shot, killed by Waco police

WACO, Texas — What started out as a normal Saturday for Cassandra Page turned into one she would never forget.

When Waco police showed up at the wrong address on Saturday, June 3, they were met with five dogs.

"I am walking outside, and I hear a gunshot and I hear tasing and I heard screaming. Where our yard is set up there is a little corner area you can not see," Page said.

When she approached the area that was hidden, she found her 10-year-old laboratory retriever on the ground.

"I ran over there to him and he has this hole to the side and he is bleeding everywhere. He [officer] just looks at me and I said, 'You shot my dog. This is not real. This is not happening,'" Page said.

The Waco Police Department released a statement offering their sympathy to the couple. They said when their "dispatchers entered the address in our system," it "autocorrected from 3204 N. 20th A St. to Cassandra and Matthews's home, 3204 N. 20th St."

"We have to do something about the street signs," Matthew Vasquez said. "The simple fact it was a life and death situation whether it was for her or for us, hinged on the letter A. That's the difference."

As for their beloved dog Finn, they will continue to cherish the life he lived and the love he gave.

"We should not have to be the ones to bare the responsibility alone cause we did not do anything wrong. They did not do anything. Our babies did not do anything wrong — and now we have 4 dogs who does not understand why bubbie is gone," Matthew said.

If you would like to support Cassandra and Matthew, you will find their GoFundMe page here.