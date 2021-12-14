Waco police: No criminal charges for driver who killed 12-year-old bicyclist

WACO, Texas — No charges will be pressed against a driver who fatally struck a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 6, China Spring Middle School student Alina Miller was riding her bike south on Salem Way when the incident occurred.

She later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, according to the Waco Police Department.

As a closed case, because no criminal charges were ever filed, the driver's identity will not be released.

A memorial fund has been set up in Alina Miller's honor.

To make a donation, click here.