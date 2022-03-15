Waco police arrest, charge 37-year-old in death of 2 women

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has arrested and charged a 37-year-old man in the death of two women Monday.

Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred near the 900 Block of Wooded Acres Drive.

However, a person of interest, 37-year-old Adam Gorski, was detained, according to Waco police.

Gorski was arrested on Monday, March 14, and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

His bond has been set at $1 million total.

Gorski is being charged with two cases of Capital Murder, according to Waco police.

The investigation is ongoing with no other information available at this time.