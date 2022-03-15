Man in custody after two women shot, killed in Waco

WACO, TX — A man is in custody after a late-night shooting in Waco leaves two women dead.

Waco police responded to the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. just before 10:30 Monday night.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending the notification of next of kin.

Police believe the man they have in custody to be the shooter. No details about the suspect have been released yet.

Police are investigating this incident as the 7th and 8th murders of 2022. Officials say this was an isolated incident.