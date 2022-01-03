Waco police arrest, charge 23-year-old man in October shooting

WACO, Texas — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an aggravated assault case this October, said police.

Trelyon Boone of Waco is being charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

The incident occurred around 1:55 a.m. Oct. 10, near the 1200 Block of Speight Avenue, according to a statement by the Waco Police Department.

The victim was shot after intervening with an argument between two people that further escalated when Boone did the same.

Three more males joined the escalation, siding with Boone, and then proceeded to physically assault the victim.

Boone then pulled out a gun, fired it in the air and then at the victim, said police.

While fleeing, Boone was confronted by a Mart police officer working an off-duty security job in the area who had witnessed the shooting.

The officer had attempted to detain Boone, ordering him to get out of his vehicle.

However, Boone then accelerated towards the officer, resulting in the officer firing several rounds at the vehicle.

Boone was still able to drive off afterward, police said.

The victim was alert and conscious when transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery.

His current condition remains unknown.

Boone has since been transported to McLennan County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.

This investigation remains ongoing, no other information is available.