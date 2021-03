WACO, TX — The Waco Police Department are advising drivers to avoid I-35 near McLane Stadium as they work a crash.

Officers are currently working a crash on the interstate near McLane Stadium on I-35, Waco PD posted on social media Monday around 4PM.

"This is right in the middle of the construction that is currently taking place and the lanes through that area are narrow," Waco PD said.

Please avoid this area.