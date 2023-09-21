Waco ISD students fostering sense of community for suicide awareness

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month, and Waco ISD is stepping up to make student’s voices heard.

Waco University High School students are leading to create a safe space for struggling students.

Students can get involved in a peer mentor group. It’s an opportunity for teens who don’t feel comfortable confiding in adults, to communicate with students who walk the same halls.

“It kind of helps everyone have a safe space to open up about issues that they deal with in their everyday lives,” said student, Daisy Barco.

“No Place For Hate” is another student-led organization that pushes students to be kind and have sympathy for everyone.

“There are people out there who deserve to be heard and the help and the attention that you can give them, you’re leaving behind an image that they’re going to see instead of a person who just stood on the sidelines,” said senior at Waco University High, Lahrenz Dubose.

Students in seventh through twelfth grade have the crisis lifeline, 9-8-8 on the back of their school ID.