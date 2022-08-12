Waco ISD announces free meals for all students for upcoming school year

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD is offering free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2022-23 school year through the federal Community Eligibility Provision.

The provision eliminates applications for free and reduced-price meals for districts in low-income areas. It allows all students in Waco ISD to eat free of charge.

It comes as the USDA ends its waiver program for districts during the pandemic.

The district participated in the CEP for two years before the pandemic-era waiver programs.

"With the cost of living now, with the situation with COVID, with the price of fuel, transportation, everything—that's extremely critical, I think," Waco ISD food service director Cliff Reece said. "Especially to a lot of the families in Waco ISD."

Without the free lunch, Reece estimates a typical paid meal would cost at least $3. Now, that cost will be completely covered, free of paperwork for families.