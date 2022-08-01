Watch Now
Central Texas district explains why some students won’t receive free-and-reduced lunches

Posted at 3:14 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 16:14:51-04

KILLEEN, Texas – Due to Congress rolling back COVID assistance, school districts are once again requiring parents to apply for free-and-reduced lunches.

School districts across Texas and the country, during the pandemic, offered free meals.

It marks the first time since then that parents must find out if their children qualify for free-and-reduced lunches.

The application process for most school districts in Bell County has already begun.

We will have more information — and response from a Killeen ISD parent — on 25 News at 5, 6 & 10.

