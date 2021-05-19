Waco ISD announces face masks will be optional at schools, other facilities

WACO, TX — Waco ISD announced beginning Monday, May 24, face masks will be optional at Waco ISD schools and other facilities.

In a letter to parents, Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said in order to comply with Gov. Abbott's recent Executive Order they will drop the requirement before the last day of instruction on June 10.

Gov. Abbott's Executive Order prohibits governmental entities in Texas from requiring mandating mask-wearing including for counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials.

Gov. Abbott also included that beginning Friday, May 21, 2021, local governments of officials attempting to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with this Executive Order could be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

"While face masks will no longer be required starting next week, I still encourage our students, our employees and anyone else visiting our facilities to continue to mask up - especially in indoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible," said Dr. Susan Kincannon.

While the Waco area sees fewer amount of COVID-19 cases, the district says they don't want students to potentially miss out on some end-of-the-year activities.

