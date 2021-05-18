Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting governmental entities from mandating masks

Today, Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order that prohibits governmental entities in Texas from requiring mandating mask-wearing.

The executive order includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials.

Public schools will still be able to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4.

After June 4, no students, teachers, parents, staff members or visitors can be required to wear a mask on campus.

Beginning Friday, May 21, 2021, local governments of officials attempting to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with this Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

"The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities," said Governor Abbott. "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."

Those exempt from the Executive Order include state-supported living centers, government-owned/operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.

