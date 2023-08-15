Waco Fire Department mourns loss of beloved firefighter and engineer

WACO, Texas — A Waco firefighter and engineer who had been battling cancer for over a year, has died.

According to a post from Waco Firefighters Local-478 on Facebook, Steve Kroll with the Waco Fire Department fought occupational cancer, and had been with the firefighters' union since 1995.

"Brother Kroll fought the disease with every bit of courage and bravery that any person could muster, and we will miss him dearly," Local-478 said on Tuesday.

Kroll was well-known in the community, with an "infectious smile and sense of humor," and a passion for playing golf.