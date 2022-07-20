Waco councilwoman suggests city ‘de-prioritize’ criminalization of abortion

WACO, Texas — A city councilwoman wants the city of Waco to consider becoming a “Grace Act” city in wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Councilwoman Kelly Palmer made the suggestion during Tuesday night’s council meeting after Mayor Dillon Meek asked the council for future agenda items to consider.

“That seeks to de-prioritize the criminalization of abortion," Palmer said. "I recognize this is breaking with precedent, however, as one of the only people of childbearing age with a uterus on this stage, and deeply heartbroken by the impact of the repealing of Roe v. Wade […] I would like to ask that be added to a future agenda."

Meek simply replied “Alright” before the meeting wrapped up shortly thereafter.

Austin, Denton and other Texas municipalities have floated passing “GRACE ACT” legislation , which effectively directs local police and district attorneys to avoid prosecution of abortion providers. Legal experts say such moves wouldn’t have much bearing on state civil or licensing penalties.

25 News has reached out to Palmer for comment, but has yet to hear back.