Waco City Council selects member to fill District II vacancy

The Waco City Council has unanimously selected Alice Rodriguez to fill the vacant District II position left by Hector Sabido.

Sabido stepped down from the role in September after six months into his second term; according to his resignation letter, the decision was due to a drastic increase in work-life commitments.

"Rodriguez is the Executive Director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #273 and brings previous council experience of a combined 24 years to the District II seat," said the City of Waco in a press release.

Rodriguez was selected out of six candidates that were interviewed to fill the vacant position. She is a lifelong Waco and McLennan County resident, according to the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website. The new member will be officially be sworn in at the November 2nd regular City Council meeting.

"Rodriguez will serve on the City Council until a special election is held on May 7, 2022," said the City of Waco. "The special election will be concurrently held with the general election to elect a representative for Waco City Council District II."