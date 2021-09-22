Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido resigns, leaving vacancy

The City of Waco announced that City Council Member District II, and Mayor Pro Tem, Hector Sabido submitted his resignation effective Tuesday.

The city is expected to select an appointment to fill this vacancy. Sabido was elected to represent Waco Council District II in 2019 and was re-elected earlier this year in May.

A City Council Work Session on Tuesday, Oct. 5 will hold a presentation to outline the application and appointment process, and illustrate qualifications. Any District II residents who meet the qualifications can submit applications to the city secretary effective Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Anyone interested can find the list of qualifications by calling the city secretary’s office at (254) 750-5750 or on the city's website.