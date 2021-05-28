Watch
Waco attorney arrested for murder-for-hire dies in motorcycle crash

McLennan County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 28, 2021
A Waco attorney who was arrested last year for murder-for-hire has died, her attorney confirmed Friday.

Chelsea Tijerina Beaudin was killed on Thursday, May 27 in a motorcycle crash in Hayes County, according to attorney Jessi Freud.

Beaudin was arrested in May 2020 for solicitation of capitol murder.

She and Seth Andrew Sutton, also a Waco attorney, are accused of plotting to kill Marcus Beaudin.

According to the arrest warrant, their bond was set as $1 million each. Both attorneys bonded out of the McLennan County Jail on May 26, 2020.

