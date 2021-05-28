Two arrested in connection to gang-related shooting that left 18-year-old dead

WACO, TX — Two people have been arrested in connection to a gang-related shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, officers with the Waco Police Department were called out to the 1000 block of Lenox Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man, later identified as Damon Morgan, Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

Morgan was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators believed the shooting was gang-related and that Morgan was targeted, which stemmed from a previous incident.

During the investigation, detectives learned Omarion Mayes and Vincent Snell allegedly committed the offense. Arrest warrants were issued for the two.

The warrants were given to the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

On Thursday, May 27, members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Mayes.

Snell was previously arrested on April 30.

Authorities say both Mayes and Snell are members of a criminal street gang.

