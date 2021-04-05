Waco Police looking to identify suspect in East Waco shooting that left one dead

WACO, TX — On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Waco Police officers were sent to the intersection of JJ Flewellen and Lenox in East Waco just before 4 pm in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital but died as a result of his wounds.

Waco Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Damon Morgan Jr.

Investigators are actively working to establish leads on the case. They believe this shooting is gang-related and that Morgan was targeted, which stemmed from a previous incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, investigators would like to speak to you.

You can reach out to them by contacting Det. Reyes in the Special Crimes Division at (254)750-7619 or you can remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254)753-4357.

The investigation is still ongoing and there is no other available information at this time.