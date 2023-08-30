Testimony begins in day 1 of Elijah Craven murder trial

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Tuesday began the first day of the trial of Elijah Craven.

Craven is one of two men charged with murdering 17-year-old Aquarius McPhaul back in 2019.

The trail is taking place in the McLennan County 54th District Court.

At one point, some of the McPhaul family had to be excused from the courtroom for their emotion.

Prosecutors showed the jury some intense photos of the crime scene.

A Waco Police officer testified he responded to a "shots fired" call on Sep. 10, 2019 around 2:50 p.m. near the Oakwood Cemetery.

The officer said that’s where he found Aquarius McPhaul already deceased with several gunshot wounds.

Prosecution says a mask found near McPhaul’s body matches the DNA of Elijah Craven.

But the defense argues the DNA testing also found three other potential matches.

One witness, who was 15 when McPhaul was killed, testified saying he was in the backseat of a truck with Elijah Craven as the driver when it all when down.

He said Craven asked McPhaul to give him a watch he was wearing — then he says he saw Craven hit McPhaul in the mouth with a gun.

The witness testified that Craven "got out of the truck, and he shoots him."

The defense argued that the witness previously lied to police during questioning.

Trial continues at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 30.