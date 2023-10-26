Tenants in McLennan County left without gas for more than a week

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Tenants at Sunrise Pointe Apartments have been without the ability to cook or take a hot shower for more than a week now.

It’s all a result of a gas leak. Tenant Aaron Johnson tells 25 News the complex is doing everything they can.

“I mean they’re not gas people, they don’t know how to do plumbing, they just call people and that’s where we’re at," Aaron Johnson said.

"They depend on a third party to do their job — like I said I’m thankful that I didn’t die in my sleep last night."

Atmos and inspectors from the City of Waco were out conducting a pressure test around Noon, I was told if the apartments passed, the gas would turn back on, if it failed, the gas would stay off.

Atmos Energy sent 25 News a statement that reads, “Sunrise Pointe apartment complex was turned off due to a customer piping issue, and repairs need to be made before natural gas service can be restored and all safety checks are complete.”

25 News has reached out to Sunrise Pointe, by visiting the complex and with phone calls but have yet to hear back.

Tenants tell us these signs were posted on their doors, telling them,

“We will not pass if you touch the valves — it will be a violation if you have turned on you’re valves."

They city says that starting Thursday, Sunrise Pointe will be receiving a citation for everyday residents are without gas.

Johnson knows it’s tough for his neighbors so he’s asking for everyone to pull together.

“I know it sucks, I get it, I mean, I try and help my neighbors out," Johnson said.

"I bought my neighbor a pizza cause he didn’t have a hot meal so just helping each other out, just being there for one another."

The city said they are on standby to return to the property once repairs have been made. The apartment contractor is still working to identify where the leak is located.