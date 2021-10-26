Watch
Strong storms likely early Wednesday: Matt Hines

Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 26, 2021
All of Central Texas is likely to see storms as a strong fall system rolls out into the Plains tonight.

The stage is set for thunderstorms in Central Texas between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. A few storms in the line could be severe. Strong winds in excess of 60mph will be the main threat, but isolated hail and one or two spin-ups can't be ruled out.

The hail, tornado, and flood threat will be lower. It could be wet for the morning commute, especially along and east of I-35. It will turn sunny and windy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

