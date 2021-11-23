Small businesses look for support Black Friday weekend

WACO, TX — Last year Americans spent more than $14 billion on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics. Most of that was spent at big chain stores that offer large discounts.

While those discounts can also be seen at small businesses as well, sometimes shoppers forget about them during holiday sales.

Cactus Rose on Austin Street encourages people to stop by this weekend and support Waco businesses through their shop.

"It helps the community, and it helps small business owners to grow and for Waco to grow," Store Manager Crystal Knutson said.

"Everyone started out small before they got big," Cactus Rose Associate Lauren Dyer said. "If you don't have the support when you are small, you don't get to become big. If you're wanting just a more personable touch, you want to do local and small."

Local shops tend to have different items that are unique to that area.

"If you want to make a statement, we've got the necklaces and jewelry to do that. It's handcrafted, handmade, quality very high-quality items."

While Cactus Rose staff said shipments are slowing down a little, they aren't seeing much of those supply shortages bigger stores are. They still have plenty to offer at 10% off both in person all weekend and online for Cyber Monday.

Places like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy all started their sales early this year to give themselves more time to meet the demands of their consumers.