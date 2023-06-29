Sigma Swimming team prepares for their summer meets

WACO, Texas — Summer for many is a time to relax and unwind, but for others more hours in the pool means reaching their goals of being the best. Swimmers like Hudson Bawduniak is preparing for his next meet in just a few days.

"Right now I am chasing a 1:05 and that's going to get me into Junior nationals which will get me into huge meets which will be amazing," says Bawduniak.

He shares his dedication for swimming even on those tough days.

"It tests you, it is a big challenge. It's kinda like you have to wake up in the morning, get into the pool, it kind of pushes you so it is nice," Bawduniak adds.

The students are not alone. Their coach Tiffany Freeman is helping them along the way to perfect their technique, style and strokes.

"My senior team and my gold team we practice around any where between 13-16 hours a week, a lot of them do personal training, we workout in the gym quite often," says Freeman.

A part of the team is Ethan Bonow, he encourages those who want to begin a career in swimming to believe in themselves.

"Every practice we keep getting just a little bit better and that is because of coach Tiffany's sets. I think her sets are practical and they are useful and they improve everyday," says Bonow.

Bonow also says staying close to his faith helps him.

"My God, Jesus Christ I love him, he keeps me motivated even when it gets hard. You'll love it, it gets hard but you will love it," says Bonow.

For more information on Sigma Swimming you can visit their website here.