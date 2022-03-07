Police: Suspect arrested in connection to downtown Waco shooting

WACO, Texas — A Waco man is now facing murder charges in relation to a fatal shooting Saturday morning, said police.

Ryan Austin Trejo, 24, was arrested in connection to a shooting outside the Warehouse Bar that left one man dead and another person seriously wounded, according to the Waco Police Department.

The man killed has since been identified as 30-year-old Jose Martinez-Medina of Waco.

Trejo's is currently being held at the McLennan County Jail.

His bond has been set at $700,000.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.