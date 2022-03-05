1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Saturday morning shooting in downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — A 30-year-old male was fatally shot, and another person was seriously wounded during an early morning shooting on 8th Avenue in downtown Waco, according to the Waco Police Department.

Ofc. Garen Bynum said Waco police responded to shots fired call around 1:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Austin Avenue. He says a fight starting in the Warehouse Bar spilled out into the street, at which time at least one individual fired a gun several times, hitting two individuals.

McLennan County Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson pronounced a 30-year-old male victim dead. His name will be released later, pending notification of family. Waco police believe the 30-year-old was not involved in the initial fight.

According to Bynum, the second victim was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital in Temple for medical treatment. At this time, that person's name is being withheld.

In an interview early Saturday at the crime scene, Bynum said several people were detained, but police are still determining who the shooter was.

At this time, Waco PD Special Crimes Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Waco Police Department immediately.

You can call (254) 750-7500 or remain anonymous by calling Waco Crimestoppers at (254) 753-HELP(4357). This is the 5th murder this year in Waco.

