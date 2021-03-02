Police respond to secure situation after Midway student threatens to bring gun to campus

Hewitt Police responded to secure a situation Monday after a student made a threat to bring a gun to campus, according to a letter sent to Midway Middle School parents.

In the letter, Midway Middle School Principal Dr. Herb Cox said they were informed late Monday afternoon that a student made a threat to bring a gun to campus.

"Fortunately, this was reported directly to administrators and Hewitt Police have already responded to secure the situation," Principal Cox said.

"When it comes to the safety of our students and staff, I cannot say enough about the importance of those who came forward with information quickly and directly. Social media rumors are not helpful; direct correspondence leads to direct responsive action."

Principal Cox said they will continue to prioritize safety above all else, "and like other things we have faced this year, we are stronger working together."

Principal Cox ended the letter by saying she would see them safely at school tomorrow "so we can pursue the important work of educating our children."