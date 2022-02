WACO, TX — Police and SWAT are currently on the scene of a barricade situation in a Waco neighborhood.

The incident is happening in the area of 37th Street and Lasker Ave.

According to the Waco Police Department, the incident was initially reported as a domestic disturbance.

However, the exact circumstances surrounding it are not clear right now.

We have crew at the scene and are working to learn more.

Be sure to stick with 25 News throughout the day for the latest developments.